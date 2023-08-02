ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A NASCAR legend will be taking to Watkins Glen International for the final time this summer.

In January, Kevin Harvick announced that 2023 would be his final full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. In his 23rd and final season in the series, Harvick caught up with 18 Sports to preview this year’s Go Bowling at The Glen race. Although Harvick doesn’t consider himself road course ringer, the former NASCAR Cup Series Champion has had plenty of success at Watkins Glen. The 60-time Cup winner claimed the AMD at The Glen in 2006, marking his first Cup Series victory at the track. Then, in 2007, Harvick won the Busch (now Xfinity) Series Race.

“It’s definitely been a place where we’ve been fortunate to have some of success racing with Tony (Stewart), said Harvick. I think one of my favorite moments was beating Marcos Ambrose for the pole in an Xfinity Race, many years back. Just because this is something that I wouldn’t hang my hat on and say that I’m consistently good at.”

In terms of moments at WGI, Harvick has been at the center of plenty of highlight reels for the track. The California native has featured in iconic moments from racing in the Craftsman Truck Series in the late 90’s at WGI, to his 2006 win, 2007 dust up with Juan Pablo Montoya, or a being the recipient of a last lap pass from Joey Logano for the win in 2015. For the veteran driver, the moments would not be as special without the fans.

“Watkins Glen is always a great place to come to, said Harvick. The fans are always packed in there like sardines and it’s a fun environment.”

For his final full-time race at the Upstate, New York staple, Harvick believes fans will continue to see fierce competition on the track, but his goal remains the same.”

“A win anywhere would be good, said Harvick. I think for us, we have been close a few times and it just hasn’t worked out, but they’ve done a good job with the car and we’ll see how it plays out.”

18 Sports will have more on NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International in the coming days. This year, the NASCAR Cup Series will race in the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 20th at 3 p.m.