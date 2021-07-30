History of NASCAR race names at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR Cup Series races have taken place at Watkins Glen International since the late 1950s, but over that time, the race has had 15 different names.

When NASCAR first came to Watkins Glen in 1957, it was called The Glen 101.2. And when it returned in 1964, it changed to The Glen 151.8. These names reflected the total distance of the race.

Then NASCAR went away again until 1986, and this time it had a new sponsor. Budweiser stayed in the title for 12 years with only slight variations to the name.

Since 1999, the NASCAR race at the Glen has had 10 different names from 10 different sponsors. These include everything from Sirius Satellite Radio to Centurion Boats at the Glen and even Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips.

Since 2018, it’s been called Go Bowling at the Glen. The full list of names is below.

1957: The Glen 101.2

1964-1965: The Glen 151.8

1986-1989: The Budweiser at the Glen

1990-1993: Budweiser at the Glen

1994-1998: The Bud at the Glen

1999: Frontier @ the Glen

2000-2001: Global Crossing @ the Glen

2002-2005: Sirius Satellite Radio at the Glen

2006: AMD at the Glen

2007-2008: Centurion Boats at the Glen

2009-2011: Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen

2012: Finger Lakes 355 at the Glen

2013-2016: Cheez-It 355 at the Glen

2017: I Love New York 355 at the Glen

2018 – Present: Go Bowling at The Glen

Go Bowling at The Glen returns on Aug. 8, 2021, at Watkins Glen International.