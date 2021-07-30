History of NASCAR race names at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR Cup Series races have taken place at Watkins Glen International since the late 1950s, but over that time, the race has had 15 different names.
When NASCAR first came to Watkins Glen in 1957, it was called The Glen 101.2. And when it returned in 1964, it changed to The Glen 151.8. These names reflected the total distance of the race.
Then NASCAR went away again until 1986, and this time it had a new sponsor. Budweiser stayed in the title for 12 years with only slight variations to the name.
Since 1999, the NASCAR race at the Glen has had 10 different names from 10 different sponsors. These include everything from Sirius Satellite Radio to Centurion Boats at the Glen and even Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips.
Since 2018, it’s been called Go Bowling at the Glen. The full list of names is below.
- 1957: The Glen 101.2
- 1964-1965: The Glen 151.8
- 1986-1989: The Budweiser at the Glen
- 1990-1993: Budweiser at the Glen
- 1994-1998: The Bud at the Glen
- 1999: Frontier @ the Glen
- 2000-2001: Global Crossing @ the Glen
- 2002-2005: Sirius Satellite Radio at the Glen
- 2006: AMD at the Glen
- 2007-2008: Centurion Boats at the Glen
- 2009-2011: Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen
- 2012: Finger Lakes 355 at the Glen
- 2013-2016: Cheez-It 355 at the Glen
- 2017: I Love New York 355 at the Glen
- 2018 – Present: Go Bowling at The Glen
Go Bowling at The Glen returns on Aug. 8, 2021, at Watkins Glen International.