How to print your Go Bowling at The Glen tickets at home

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Go Bowling Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 04, 2019 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, only a couple of days away here’s how you can print your tickets at home to be ready for Sunday.

How to print your tickets at home

Visit theglen.com/ticket-delivery-options/

Carfully read and follow the instructions

View your inventory

Print at home OR add tickets to your mobile wallet

