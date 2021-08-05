How to print your Go Bowling at The Glen tickets at home
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, only a couple of days away here’s how you can print your tickets at home to be ready for Sunday.
How to print your tickets at home
- Visit theglen.com/ticket-delivery-options/
- Carfully read and follow the instructions
- View your inventory
- Print at home OR add tickets to your mobile wallet
