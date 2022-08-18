DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — Thousands of people will head to Watkins Glen International this weekend as NASCAR returns to the area. Here’s a look at the action-packed weekend schedule.

The weekend will feature three separate races, culminating in the NASCAR Cup Series race Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday, August 21. 18 News will be at WGI all weekend with updates on our website and on air.

Where to watch NASCAR at the Glen?

ARCA MENARDS SERIES AT THE GLEN – 6 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022

The ARCA Menards Series will kick off the weekend at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022. You can watch it on FS1 or the Motor Racing Network at 6 p.m.

6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 100, FS1

On MRN:

6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 100

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At WGI – 3 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, on USA Network. If you want to watch the practice/qualifiers starting at 10 a.m., you can use the NBC Sports App.

10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice/qualifying at Watkins Glen International, NBC Sports App

12 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying at Watkins Glen International, NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying at Watkins Glen International, USA

2:30 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen, USA Network

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series post-race show, USA Network

GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN – 3 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022

You can watch Go Bowling at the Glen on USA Network or the NBC Sports app starting at

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen, USA Network, NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series post-race show, USA Network

The full schedule for the weekend has been posted on NASCAR’s website. You can find all re-runs, pre-race events, and special events below.

