WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The stars of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship are gearing up for the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen.

Beginning this Thursday, June 22nd, on track action commences at Watkins Glen International. The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship takes over the track for four days of racing, closing out with the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen. This year’s iteration of the race will see the largest field, since 1984, with 57 entries. The race also has high stakes on the track in both the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and the Michelin Endurance Cup. Watkins Glen stands as the third of four races in the Michelin Endurance Cup, which is a separate points race taking place throughout series endurance events.

18 Sports caught with three drivers with plenty of experience, and a few race wins in the event. Sahlen’s 6 Hours winners Bryan Sellers and Ross Gunn, as well as GTD points leader Jack Hawksworth weighed in on the upcoming weekend, on Monday. The three drivers agreed that Watkins Glen International is a driver favorite for many reasons, including the on track action and the fans.

“Watkins Glen fills up for us, said Sellers. On Thursday, when we do our track walk and you’re going up towards the bus stop and see a massive field full of motor coaches, that’s what separates this track from others.”

Last year’s GTD Pro winner Ross Gunn agreed with Sellers, sharing his enjoyment for the fast paced racing on track and fan experience.

“It’s one of those tracks that allows you to keep pushing more and more, said Gunn. I remember my first time at the track in 2021, on my track walk. You have these fans that are there on Thursday evenings, enjoying a few drinks and a barbeque, and they’re chatting all kinds of funny stuff. It’s one of the big events of the year and it’s always great to see a great turnout from passionate fans.”

In the GTD Class, Jack Hawksworth sits atop the points standings and will look to follow up on posting the fastest qualifying time last year. Hawksworth has not found victory lane at The Glen in the 6 Hour race, but is ready to push his equipment in an attempt to win.

“From a track perspective, it’s a joy to push a car to the limit around there, said Hawksworth. The 6 Hour is a race we haven’t won, but it is a track that Lexus does well at, so to be on the top step there would be much sweeter.”

On track action begins Thursday with seven practice sessions, races begin Friday. Below is the full list of events for the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen weekend:

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA WATKINS GLEN

Thursday, June 22

9:05-9:45 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

10:00-10:30 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

10:45-11:30 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

1-1:30 p..m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

1:45-2:25 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 2

2:40-3:25 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

3:40-4:40 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

Friday, June 23

8:00-8:20 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 qualifying

8:35-9:05 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

9:20-9:55 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo qualifying

10:10-11:10 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

12:20-1:05 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 1

1:25-2:05 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

2:25-3:15 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 1

3:35-4:10 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

4:30-6:00 p.m.: IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, June 24

8-9:45 a.m.: IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship practice

10:05-10:50 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 2

11:10 a.m.-noon: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 2

12:20-1:00 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

1:20-2:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

3:45-5:45 p.m.: IMSA Pilot Challenge race

Sunday, June 25

10:40 a.m.-4:40 p.m.: Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen (Peacock flag to flag, USA Network, 2-5 p.m.)

Stick with 18 Sports throughout the week for more on the prestigious race at Watkins Glen International.