WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge roared through Watkins Glen for a thrilling Sahlen’s 120 race.

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge completed their Sahlen’s 120 race, on Saturday, following a rain altered qualifying session in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. In the Michelin Pilot Challenge, the GS and TCR classes battled for the glory and the checkered flag for 46 laps at The Glen.

In the GS Class the Turner Motorsports Team of Robby Foley and Vincent Barletta earned the win, while the TCR Class win was claimed by the Alfa Romero Veloce TCR team of Tim Lewis and Roy Block. The Turner Motorsports Team got their 2nd win of the season and finished 1st and 2nd in the race, with Cameron Lawrence finishing runner-up. The Veloce Team earned their TCR win with a 3-pit stop strategy and a quick time of 1:57.366.

The starting order for Sunday’s Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen was effected by storms, not allowing 3 classes to crown a pole sitter on track time. Before the storms, the GTD and GTD Pro Classes crowed their top running cars for tomorrow’s race. The GTD Class will be led by Loris Spinelli and Team Forte, who set a record lap of 1:44.430 at 117.207 mph. In GTD Pro, the Risi Competizone Team holds the pole position.

The GTP, LMP2, and LMP3 pole winners had to be determined by points and are as follows. In GTP, Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet will lead the field. In LMP2, Steven Thomas and Mikkel Jensen are on pole and the LMP3 leaders are Gar Robinson and Felipe Fraga.

Coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen begins at 10:35 a.m. on Peacock, then USA Network will pick up the race from 2 p.m. to the checkered flag. 18 Sports will have a recap of all the action tomorrow night!