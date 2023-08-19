WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR Weekend opened with a thrilling race at Watkins Glen.

Jessie Love claimed his 4th-straight win in the ARCA Menards Series, thanks to a pass on Connor Zilisch in the final turn. Zilisch dominated the majority of the race, which was his debut in the series. For Love, he believes Zilisch deserves credit for a great run, while he could’ve had a better performance.

“Connor is a fantastic racecar driver, said Love. It was hard pressed to stay relevant with him to have a shot at the win. At the same time, I want to race on Sunday’s and show that I am willing to take it from anybody. It wasn’t our day, we just had a little luck on our side.”

Love’s win accounts for his 8th of the season and continues to extend his massive points lead in the series. Other notable drivers include, Frankie Muniz. The actor turned racecar driver holds 2nd in the points standings, but finished 16th, 20 laps down, due to issues with his car. Polesitter and Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie sat on the pole for the race, but also fell to car troubles, finishing 15th.

A look at the top 5 for the General Tire 100 at The Glen is listed below:

Jessie Love Connor Zlilisch Brent Crews William Sawalich Dale Quarterley

18 Sports will have more on NASCAR at The Glen all weekend long. Coverage caps off with the 18 Sports Blitz: NASCAR on Sunday night at 11 p.m.