DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR fever is in full effect in Schuyler County as campers and race enthusiasts pack into Watkins Glen International.

With so many people arriving and leaving in such a short time, the Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be mindful of lane changes around the track during Sunday’s race. Several roads will become one-way streets near WGI to facilitate drivers into the track in the morning and out in the evening.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder about the following lane changes which could cause traffic delays for more than three hours:

Sunday, August 21, 2022 (6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) County Road 16 will become three lanes of one-way traffic from SR 414 to Gate 2 of WGI CR 16 will be two lanes of traffic from Townsend Rd. to Kuhl Winner Way One lane of traffic from Bronson Hill Rd. to Townsend Rd.

Sunday, August 21 at 9:00 a.m. Kuhl Winer Way will be one-way southbound from CR 16 to Gate 5 Kuhl Winner Way will be one-way northbound from Bronson Hill Rd. to Gate 6.

Sunday, August 21 at 5:30 p.m. CR 16 will be three lanes of one-way traffic from the track to SR 414; traffic will continue with two lanes into the Village of Watkins Glen Kuhl Winner Way will be two lanes of one-way traffic from Gate 6 to SR 414 Kuhl Winner Way will be two lanes of traffic from Gate 5 and Gate 4 to CR 16 All traffic coming off Kuhl Winner Way will be three lanes and diverted to Townsend Rd. near CR 16, CR 19, or the Watkins-Townsend Road (through the State Park, to Station Road and into the Village with Steuben Street)



The Sheriff’s Office said anyone running errands on Sunday and who lives on CR 16 between CR 17 and Meads Hill Rd. should travel west toward Meads Hill and then north to SR 329. Drivers can alternatively drive south on Meads Hill to 414.

Anyone who lives between Meads Hill and the track should get into traffic and drive toward Townsend Rd. and then take Watkins-Townsend Rd. to the Village.

“Please drive safe, give yourself extra time, don’t let your cell phone distract your driving and please drive sober,” the Sheriff’s Office announcement said.

The Sheriff’s Office will have multiple patrols in the area in case of any emergencies.