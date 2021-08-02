NASCAR Cup Series Odds: Larson Still Top Odds Going Into Go Bowling at The Glen

by: Jared Hochman

(COVERS.com) – NASCAR betting odds are back in focus with the Cup Series set to resume action this week following a three-week hiatus.

Prior to the midsummer break, NASCAR Championship odds had a clear No. 1 favorite, as Kyle Larson asserted his dominance by riding a streak so hot that a seventh-place finish seems like a disappointment.

Coming out of the break, Larson still has to catch the overall points leader and has the defending champ hot on his tail. But in case you forgot: here are the latest odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR Cup Series odds

DriverOdds to win NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Larson+280
Chase Elliott+550
Kyle Busch+650
Denny Hamlin+750
Martin Truex Jr.+800
Joey Logano+1,000
Kevin Harvick+1,200
Brad Keselowski+1,200
William Byron+1,200
Alex Bowman+1,400
Ryan Blaney+1,800
Kurt Busch+2,500
Christopher Bell+3,000
Aric Almirola+3,500
Tyler Reddick+6,000
Austin Dillon+8,000
Matt DiBenedetto+10,000
Bubba Wallace+10,000
Ross Chastain+15,000
Chris Buescher+15,000
Daniel Suarez+15,000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.+15,000
Michael McDowell+15,000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of August 2, 2021.

NASCAR Cup Series favorites

No driver has been hotter than Kyle Larson and his NASCAR championship odds reflect that. Larson posted consecutive results outside the Top 15 but snapped that with a 7th-place finish last weekend at New Hampshire. Prior to this disappointing (by his standards) stretch, Larson had posted a Top-2 in eight of nine races, winning four of them. 

The 2020 champ, Chase Elliott, remains one of the better bets to win, currently sitting at +550 odds. Elliot’s dominance over the past two months is topped only by Larson, with the defending champ notching Top-7 results in eight of the past twelve races, with two wins. 

Kyle Busch snapped a four-race streak of Top 3 finishes with a DNF at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, but he’s still fourth in the Cup Series standings (739 points) and third on the odds board (+650).

Meanwhile, current Cup Series leader, Denny Hamlin, sits with the fourth-best odds at +750. Hamlin anomalously leads the overall season despite not having won a race yet on the campaign. While he’s consistently posted Top-5 finishes, books are clearly counting on one of the more prolific drivers to leapfrog him.

Martin Truex Jr. has faded a bit since a stretch in March-April saw him win three of eight races outright, but he rounds out the Top 5 on the odds board at +800.

