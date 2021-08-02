NASCAR Cup Series Odds: Larson Still Top Odds Going Into Go Bowling at The Glen

(COVERS.com) – NASCAR betting odds are back in focus with the Cup Series set to resume action this week following a three-week hiatus.

Prior to the midsummer break, NASCAR Championship odds had a clear No. 1 favorite, as Kyle Larson asserted his dominance by riding a streak so hot that a seventh-place finish seems like a disappointment.

Coming out of the break, Larson still has to catch the overall points leader and has the defending champ hot on his tail. But in case you forgot: here are the latest odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR Cup Series odds

Driver Odds to win NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson +280 Chase Elliott +550 Kyle Busch +650 Denny Hamlin +750 Martin Truex Jr. +800 Joey Logano +1,000 Kevin Harvick +1,200 Brad Keselowski +1,200 William Byron +1,200 Alex Bowman +1,400 Ryan Blaney +1,800 Kurt Busch +2,500 Christopher Bell +3,000 Aric Almirola +3,500 Tyler Reddick +6,000 Austin Dillon +8,000 Matt DiBenedetto +10,000 Bubba Wallace +10,000 Ross Chastain +15,000 Chris Buescher +15,000 Daniel Suarez +15,000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15,000 Michael McDowell +15,000 Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of August 2, 2021.

NASCAR Cup Series favorites

No driver has been hotter than Kyle Larson and his NASCAR championship odds reflect that. Larson posted consecutive results outside the Top 15 but snapped that with a 7th-place finish last weekend at New Hampshire. Prior to this disappointing (by his standards) stretch, Larson had posted a Top-2 in eight of nine races, winning four of them.

The 2020 champ, Chase Elliott, remains one of the better bets to win, currently sitting at +550 odds. Elliot’s dominance over the past two months is topped only by Larson, with the defending champ notching Top-7 results in eight of the past twelve races, with two wins.

Kyle Busch snapped a four-race streak of Top 3 finishes with a DNF at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, but he’s still fourth in the Cup Series standings (739 points) and third on the odds board (+650).

Meanwhile, current Cup Series leader, Denny Hamlin, sits with the fourth-best odds at +750. Hamlin anomalously leads the overall season despite not having won a race yet on the campaign. While he’s consistently posted Top-5 finishes, books are clearly counting on one of the more prolific drivers to leapfrog him.

Martin Truex Jr. has faded a bit since a stretch in March-April saw him win three of eight races outright, but he rounds out the Top 5 on the odds board at +800.