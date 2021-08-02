NASCAR Cup Series Odds: Larson Still Top Odds Going Into Go Bowling at The Glen
(COVERS.com) – NASCAR betting odds are back in focus with the Cup Series set to resume action this week following a three-week hiatus.
Prior to the midsummer break, NASCAR Championship odds had a clear No. 1 favorite, as Kyle Larson asserted his dominance by riding a streak so hot that a seventh-place finish seems like a disappointment.
Coming out of the break, Larson still has to catch the overall points leader and has the defending champ hot on his tail. But in case you forgot: here are the latest odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series.
NASCAR Cup Series odds
|Driver
|Odds to win NASCAR Cup Series
|Kyle Larson
|+280
|Chase Elliott
|+550
|Kyle Busch
|+650
|Denny Hamlin
|+750
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+800
|Joey Logano
|+1,000
|Kevin Harvick
|+1,200
|Brad Keselowski
|+1,200
|William Byron
|+1,200
|Alex Bowman
|+1,400
|Ryan Blaney
|+1,800
|Kurt Busch
|+2,500
|Christopher Bell
|+3,000
|Aric Almirola
|+3,500
|Tyler Reddick
|+6,000
|Austin Dillon
|+8,000
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+10,000
|Bubba Wallace
|+10,000
|Ross Chastain
|+15,000
|Chris Buescher
|+15,000
|Daniel Suarez
|+15,000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+15,000
|Michael McDowell
|+15,000
NASCAR Cup Series favorites
No driver has been hotter than Kyle Larson and his NASCAR championship odds reflect that. Larson posted consecutive results outside the Top 15 but snapped that with a 7th-place finish last weekend at New Hampshire. Prior to this disappointing (by his standards) stretch, Larson had posted a Top-2 in eight of nine races, winning four of them.
The 2020 champ, Chase Elliott, remains one of the better bets to win, currently sitting at +550 odds. Elliot’s dominance over the past two months is topped only by Larson, with the defending champ notching Top-7 results in eight of the past twelve races, with two wins.
Kyle Busch snapped a four-race streak of Top 3 finishes with a DNF at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, but he’s still fourth in the Cup Series standings (739 points) and third on the odds board (+650).
Meanwhile, current Cup Series leader, Denny Hamlin, sits with the fourth-best odds at +750. Hamlin anomalously leads the overall season despite not having won a race yet on the campaign. While he’s consistently posted Top-5 finishes, books are clearly counting on one of the more prolific drivers to leapfrog him.
Martin Truex Jr. has faded a bit since a stretch in March-April saw him win three of eight races outright, but he rounds out the Top 5 on the odds board at +800.