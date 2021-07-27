NASCAR Cup Series Odds: Larson Still Top Odds

Kyle Larson has been on fire and remains at the top of the board with the best NASCAR Championship odds at +280. Larson has seven Top-2 finishes in his last 11 races. Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champ, is next at +550 NASCAR odds.

(COVERS.com) – NASCAR betting odds continue to have a clear No. 1 favorite after weeks of slight changes at the top.

Kyle Larson has asserted his dominance over the NASCAR championship odds, riding a streak so hot that a seventh-place finish seems like a disappointment.

But Larson still has to catch the overall points leader, and still has the defending champ hot on his tail. Here’s the latest update on odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR Cup Series odds

Driver Odds to win NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson +280 Chase Elliott +550 Kyle Busch +650 Denny Hamlin +750 Martin Truex Jr. +800 Joey Logano +1,000 Kevin Harvick +1,200 Brad Keselowski +1,200 William Byron +1,200 Alex Bowman +1,400 Ryan Blaney +1,800 Kurt Busch +2,500 Christopher Bell +3,000 Aric Almirola +3,500 Tyler Reddick +6,000 Austin Dillon +8,000 Matt DiBenedetto +10,000 Bubba Wallace +10,000 Ross Chastain +15,000 Chris Buescher +15,000 Daniel Suarez +15,000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15,000 Michael McDowell +15,000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 19, 2021.

NASCAR Cup Series favorites

No driver has been hotter than Kyle Larson and his NASCAR championship odds reflect that. Larson posted consecutive results outside the Top 15 but snapped that with a 7th-place finish last weekend at New Hampshire. Prior to this disappointing (by his standards) stretch, Larson had posted a Top-2 in eight of nine races, winning four of them.

The 2020 champ, Chase Elliott, remains one of the better bets to win, currently sitting at +550 odds. Elliot’s dominance over the past two months is topped only by Larson, with the defending champ notching Top-7 results in eight of the past twelve races, with two wins.

Kyle Busch snapped a four-race streak of Top 3 finishes with a DNF at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, but he’s still fourth in the Cup Series standings (739 points) and third on the odds board (+650).

Meanwhile, current Cup Series leader, Denny Hamlin, sits with the fourth-best odds at +750. Hamlin anomalously leads the overall season despite not having won a race yet on the campaign. While he’s consistently posted Top-5 finishes, books are clearly counting on one of the more prolific drivers to leapfrog him.

Martin Truex Jr. has faded a bit since a stretch in March-April saw him win three of eight races outright, but he rounds out the Top 5 on the odds board at +800.

How to bet on NASCAR futures odds

The most popular way to bet NASCAR futures is by simply picking the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series which is awarded at the end of the NASCAR playoffs. The champion is crowned via a points system based on the final race results of each driver.

With a field of more than 40 drivers, NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds can pay out very well even if you wager on favorites. For bettors that want to increase their chances of winning, some sportsbooks even offer NASCAR futures odds on finishing in the Top 3 at the end of the Cup Series.

For more information on NASCAR betting check out our How to Bet NASCAR page.