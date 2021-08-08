Nascar fan Eric Webler walks Watkins Glen International’s trail as part of his weight loss goal

WATKINS GLEN (WETM) – Avid NASCAR fan Eric Webler walks the Cayuga Health trail to help stay on track as part of his weight loss goal.

Eric Webler used his social media to garner support from Nascar fans to assist him in his quest to burn calories and stay on track.

“I just put something together threw it on Twitter on my phone and it blew up and it just got to the right people,” Eric Webler, a Nascar fan.

Nascar supported Webler as he walked the Cayuga Health Trail to help him with staying on track at Watkins Glen International while being consistent with his goal.

“I want to get down 200 pounds that’s the ultimate goal, but I try to take it slow, I’ve been looking at it like tense. I’m losing intense so once I get down to 300 my 10th skydive restart because that’d be a whole 100 pounds when I hit 300,” said Webler

Webler’s weight loss journey is more than a goal but a movement that has motivated NASCAR driver, Brad Perez to walk the trail.

Eric Webler, and Nascar driver Brad Perez on the Cayuga Health trail

“So much help and support on anything, is super important to achieving your goal and that’s why I want to make sure I did all I could to help Eric achieve his goal obviously he’s been doing a lot for himself but it’s like, you can’t go wrong with any encouragement,” said Brad Perez, Nascar driver

Webler walked a mile alongside other NASCAR fans and is now planning to make his movement an annual event.

“As long as everybody’s cool with me coming out I’m cool with walking, you know, anywhere I’ll be glad to come here and walk Watkins Glen again. Hopefully, I get to go on track here, you know, next year come around,” said Webler