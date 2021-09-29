NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA Menards series to return to WGI in late August 2022

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to Watkins Glen International alongside the NASCAR Cup Series in late August next year, later than the normal race weekend.

The Watkins Glen race on Saturday, August 20, 2022, will start the five-to-go countdown for the conclusion of the 2022 Xfinity Series regular season, and will be the last chance for drivers to flex their skills on a road course in an attempt to get into the postseason.

“Drivers are going to mark August 20 on their calendar for next season as The Glen moves deeper into the regular season,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “We’re going to host the last road course race before the Playoffs, and we know that will increase the desperation for drivers trying to race their way into the postseason.”

Additionally, Watkins Glen today announced the ARCA Menards Series will return for the second consecutive year and will race on Friday, August 19. The series first raced at The Glen in 2001, but didn’t return for 20 years.

NASCAR recently announced that the Cup Series race would also return to the Southern Tier next August, two weeks later than the normal race weekend.