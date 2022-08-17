DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — A NASCAR legend, and champion at Watkins Glen Internation, will be saying the most important words in racing on Sunday for the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace has been designated as Grand Marshal for Sunday’s race, and will be tasked with saying the most important words in racing, “Drivers, start your engines!”

Wallace is a two-time champion at The Glen and has won 55 races over his 26-year career, Wallace said he’s looking forward to being the Grand Marshal.

Rusty Wallace at Watkins Glen in 2003. (Photo by M. David Leeds/Getty Images)

“I’m really looking forward to being the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen,” Wallace said. “It’s such an iconic and historic track,” he said, “The Glen is the place where I got my first road course win and won the IROC title, so it’s a really special track to me personally,” he said.

Sunday’s race serves as the penultimate race in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. With 15 drivers already posting wins this year, there could be a shake-up in the 16-driver Playoff field should a new driver win at Watkins Glen with two races to go before the playoffs begin.

“All the drivers in the field on Sunday have a common goal – to become one of the best in the sport, just like Rusty Wallace,” said Michael Printup, President of Watkins Glen International. “We are honored that Rusty, who has twice conquered The Glen, will be serving as our grand marshal,” he said, “And we know how much it will mean to the fans to see this legendary driver introduced on stage Sunday afternoon,” he added.