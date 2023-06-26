WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship has announced a major change to the GTP results of the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen.

Following a thrilling day of action in the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen, the GTP Class winners have been changed. As first posted by motorsports reporter Marshall Pruett, the Porsche Penske Motorsports Team released a statement on Twitter confirming that the number 6 GTP team of Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy have been disqualified as the winners in the GTP Class of the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen.

(Photo Courtesy: Porsche Motorsports/@PorscheRaces Twitter)

As a result of the disqualification, IMSA has confirmed that the number 25 BMW RLL Team of Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly have won the GTP Class of the 2023 Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen. The new result reverses a race, which saw Mathieu Jaminet pass De Phillipi for the GTP Class win with under 5 minutes to go in the race.

Below is an updated list of winners for the 2023 Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen:

GTP Class Winner – BMW Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #25 – Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly

– BMW Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #25 – Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly GTD Class Winner – Vasser Sullivan Lexus #12 – Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, and Parker Thompson

– Vasser Sullivan Lexus #12 – Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, and Parker Thompson GTD Pro Class Winner – Vasser Sullivan Lexus #14 – Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat

– Vasser Sullivan Lexus #14 – Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat LMP2 Class Winner – Crowdstrike Racing by APR Oreca #4 – Ben Hanley, George Kurtz, and Nolan Siegal

– Crowdstrike Racing by APR Oreca #4 – Ben Hanley, George Kurtz, and Nolan Siegal LMP3 class Winner – Riley/Ligier #74 – Felipe Fraga, Gar Robinson, and Josh Burdon.

Stick with 18 Sports for more on all of the upcoming racing action at Watkins Glen International, throughout the summer .