WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – IMSA capped off a packed weekend of on track action with a thrilling Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen race.

The Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen took the checkered flag in thrilling fashion, on Sunday. The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship rolled to green early in the morning for an ultimate test of teamwork and endurance at Watkins Glen International. Following nearly 6 full hours of racing, spots in victory lane slipped away from some teams and opened up for others.

The endurance race came down to the final minutes, especially in the GTP Class. In GTP, Connor De Phillippi battled with Mathieu Jaminet, holding him off for the lead, up to the final 5 minutes. With under 5 minutes to go, lap traffic bottled up De Phillippi’s BMW, allowing Jaminet to make the pass for the lead. De Phillippi only could challenge Jaminet for a few seconds, but ultimately fell behind. The GTP Class win was locked up for the Penske Team, as Bill Auberlen crashed, flipping his number 95 GTD car. Auberlen would walk away from the accident, but the wreck placed the race under caution for it’s conclusion.

Below is a list of the winners from each class, for the 2023 Sahlen’s 6 Hours of the Glen:

GTP Class Winner – Porsche Penske Motorsports #6 – Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy

– Porsche Penske Motorsports #6 – Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy GTD Class Winner – Vasser Sullivan Lexus #12 – Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, and Parker Thompson

– Vasser Sullivan Lexus #12 – Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, and Parker Thompson GTD Pro Class Winner – Vasser Sullivan Lexus #14 – Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat

– Vasser Sullivan Lexus #14 – Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat LMP2 Class Winner – Crowdstrike Racing by APR Oreca #4 – Ben Hanley, George Kurtz, and Nolan Siegal

– Crowdstrike Racing by APR Oreca #4 – Ben Hanley, George Kurtz, and Nolan Siegal LMP3 class Winner – Riley/Ligier #74 – Felipe Fraga, Gar Robinson, and Josh Burdon.

Stick with 18 Sports for more on all of the upcoming racing action at Watkins Glen International.