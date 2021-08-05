The RACE foundation: WGI gives back to local community

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — There will be more than one winner at Watkins Glen International. The RACE foundation at WGI is giving back to the Southern Tier through various fundraising efforts.

The NASCAR foundation is a leading charity that works to improve the lives of children who need it most through the Speediatrics Children’s Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. The RACE foundation at WGI is a 501(c)(3) branch of the NASCAR foundation with a slightly different mission. The mission of R.A.C.E. (Racing And Community Enrichment) is to meet the needs of local underserved populations with a focus on youth-oriented support.

Mike Gardner, the track marketing manager at WGI, said the RACE foundation is a way to give back.

“We’ve done Meals on Wheels. We’ve delivered meals before in Elmira. We’ve helped out the Food Bank of the Southern Tier during the pandemic,” said Gardner.

After Go Bowling at The Glen was canceled last year, WGI looked at the bigger picture.

“The pandemic was a big eye-opener for us,” said Gardner. “We’re more than just selling tickets. We cannot be an effective community partner, neighbor, or company without [showing] love and affection to the local community. Anything [WGI can do] to lend a helping hand. We know that is what it’s all about. We’re all in this together, aren’t we?”

As a part of this initiative, WGI will be holding a NASCAR foundation for Speediatrics Fun Day Fest on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at the track.

18 Sports has full coverage of Go Bowling at The Glen both on-air and online with The Glen All Access For all information regarding race weekend, including How to Watch Go Bowling at The Glen, Betting Odds for Go Bowling at The Glen, and 5 places to visit during Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR weekend, visit our website MyTwinTiers.com.