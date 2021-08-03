Watkins Glen has the green flag for Go Bowling at The Glen weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen has the green flag for racing to return to the Southern Tier. Go Bowling at The Glen will feature a series of four races, culminating in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Local officials are still unsure of how big the crowds will be this year. Traffic patterns will be a concern for local law enforcement, who are trying to keep cars and campers moving. Several roads will convert to a one-way traffic pattern. County Route 16 will have two westbound lanes from Route 414 and two eastbound lanes from Townsend Rd. to Gate 2. For a full list of traffic details, see the Sheriff’s statement below.

“One of our biggest concerns with traffic is the people that are driving in and out daily,” Sheriff William Yessman added.

It is important to keep a close eye on updated road signs as well as law enforcement personnel who will be directing traffic through early next week. Monday will also be a heavy traffic day, especially in the Village of Watkins Glen. Campers are allowed to stay at the track overnight Sunday into Monday, making the early week commutes a challenge.

Economically, businesses, hotels, wineries, restaurants, and more are gearing up for the weekend, especially for fans who are staying a bit longer to enjoy everything Watkins Glen and the Finger Lakes have to offer.

“They [fans] came a little longer last year,” Michael Hardy, executive director of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We had a lot of race fans come even though the races weren’t here, and they were really pleasantly surprised that there was a whole other [side of] Watkins Glen and the Finger Lakes. I do think they discovered some of the tasting rooms more. I do think they discovered some of the restaurants.”

Hardy is hoping that fans come early and stay late to explore the outdoor and indoor attractions. Compared to 2019, 2020 was a more consistent tourism year for the area. Two years ago was a record-breaking year for Watkins Glen in terms of visitors and tourism. After outdoor activities became more popular last year, tourists flooded in, breaking the record again. Now, businesses are hoping for an even stronger 2021 season.



2019 and 2020 tourism numbers courtesy of Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I would just say it’s a different strong [in 2020]. Couples and families travel differently than race fans or any sports fans. I think the pulse starting Wednesday will be far greater than what we saw in 2020,” Scott Bell, general manager of the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, added.

Area businesses and community leaders are excited to welcome back racing fans in August. They are gassed up and ready to race.

“Welcome back. It’s time to get the checkered flag going,” Bell concluded.

