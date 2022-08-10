DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — Thousands of campers are ready to make the trek up to Watkins Glen for Go Bowling at the Glen.

18 News has compiled information from WGI’s website so you’re ready before heading out to the track for a weekend of camping and racing. The full list of information from the fan guide can be found on Watkins Glen International’s website by clicking/tapping here.

All camping gates for NASCAR weekend open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday of race week for the GEICO Campgrounds. IMSA weekend will open at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Camping Policies

All persons entering the facility need a valid ticket or credential for admission.

Search of vehicles, including car trunks, campers, and RVs, is a condition of entry to the facility. Please be prepared to accommodate the attendant upon arrival.

Quiet hours apply for all camping areas from 11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Generators are not permitted during the hours of 11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m., unless needed for medical purposes. Must require permit sticker.

All generators must be properly ventilated and the exhaust positioned so as not to interfere or cause harm to neighboring campers.

Camping stickers are non-transferrable. Anyone caught transferring stickers will be expelled without refund.

Vehicle stickers that have been removed for any reason will not be honored for re-admission. WGI is not responsible for lost or stolen stickers.

Camper permits are per vehicle, not per site. Any vehicle staying on WGI property overnight in the camping area is considered a camper and must have a permit.

Each site is limited to the following combinations (all of which must fit within the site boundaries):

One (1) RV and one (1) tent

One (1) pop-up trailer and one (1) tent

Two (2) tents

For the NASCAR event, reserved sites will be issued two (2) vehicle passes.

For all other events, each site purchaser will be issued one (1) vehicle pass and one (1) tow vehicle pass.

All campers must park with the nose or tail of the RV or trailer facing the track so as to block the least amount of viewing area.

No campers or safety equipment may be within 15 feet of the spectator fence.

Only non-metallic flagpoles are permitted (ie. fiberglass, PVC, vinyl). Steel, aluminum, or any other metal flagpoles are NOT permitted.

The top of a flagpole may not exceed maximum height of 15 feet from ground surface.

Flagpoles or other similar objects are NOT permitted within 20 feet of an overhead electrical line.

Fire lanes must be kept clear.

For the NASCAR event, infield vehicular access is limited to those with an infield reserved site only. Event staff will enforce this policy.

Tunnels close to non-emergency traffic at 11:00 p.m. during all events.

No vehicle (or attachment affixed to it) over 7 feet 10 inches (other than a recognized RV) will be admitted to the facility.

No cargo vehicles will be admitted, regardless of height. This includes, but is not limited to: box trucks, lift trucks, car trailers, horse trailers.

School buses are allowed only if converted to an RV, in a professional manner with permanently installed cooking and sanitary facilities.

No camping is permitted on the viewing berm or any other area not identified as a camping area.

All campers are expected to place trash in receptacles or garbage bags.

Furniture, BBQ grills, other large items or trash may not be left on campsites.

If you have any questions prior to your arrival, you can contact the ticket office at 866.461.RACE (7223)

Camper Repair Services

Fans with campers and RVs, Cummins has a network of experts readily available to offer on-site repair service in the campgrounds. Call 855.836.6891 to speak with a service professional during event weekends.

Golf Carts

Golf carts or other approved vehicles used on WGI property are permitted for business purposes only.

Permitted golf carts must be driven by a licensed person 18-years-of-age or older.

No one under the influence of alcohol may operate a golf cart. No consumption of alcohol is permitted in the cart.

Physically impaired, disabled or handicapped persons are permitted to bring a commercially manufactured, single-person electric convenience vehicle (ECVs). Permits are available at Gates 1,2, and 6.

Violations of these regulations will result in the golf cart being impounded for the remainder of the event weekend and possible expulsion of the operator from the property.

Motorcycles

For NASCAR weekend, all motorcycles must be parked in the designated motorcycle parking areas located at the front of Parking Lot 3 near Gate 4A or at the front of Parking Lot 4. No motorcycles or golf carts that are not race-related will be permitted on the infield. Motorcycles with camping permits will be allowed to access camping areas but restriction on usage will apply.

Prohibited Items

To ensure an enjoyable weekend for all fans, the following items are prohibited:

Weapons of any description

Illegal drugs

Live or excessively loud music

Fireworks

ATVs, dirt bikes, mopeds, motorcycles

Water balloon launchers (or any other form of launching device)

“Super soakers”

Unregistered golf carts

Circus tents or party tents over the size of 15 feet x 15 feet

Awnings over 20 feet x 10 feet

Box, rental or lift trucks, cargo vehicles or cargo trailers

Drones/unmanned aerial vehicles

Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size

Any firearm

Knives not longer than 3 inches in length when closed or longer than 6 inches in length when open

Utility tools (multi-purpose tool) with a knife blade longer than 3 inches

Displays of the confederate flag

Fireworks

Glass or ceramic containers of any kind

Dry ice

Umbrellas

Laser pointers

Noise makers and air horns

Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)

Selfie sticks

Tripods and monopods that are either solid or collapsible

Illegal substances of any kind

Seat cushions with metal components

Collapsible chairs

Wagons

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones

Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile

Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates and bicycles

Obscene or indecent clothing

Permitted Items

A maximum of two bags per person are allowed through admission gates. Backpacks, diaper bags, clutch bags and fanny packs are permitted as long as they do not exceed a maximum size of 18″x18″x14″. Soft-sided coolers are permitted as long as they do not exceed a maximum size of 14″x14″x14.

A combination of any of the above mentioned items will be allowed with the exception of the soft-sided coolers, which will be limited to one cooler per guest.

Sunscreen, sunblock, hand sanitizer and bug spray (aerosol, gel or liquid forms)

Pre-packaged and sealed food and beverage items in clear bag or soft sided cooler, to include alcoholic beverages (no glass containers) *unless prohibited by state law

Ice

Insulated cups –maximum size of 64 oz.

Cameras, binoculars, scanners and headsets that can be worn over the neck, belt, or carried in a clear bag

iPads, tablets, and laptop computers

Seat cushions without metal components

Cigarettes and lighters

Service animals

Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick. Flags may not obstruct any other fan’s view of event

Traffic Maps

Photo Courtesy Watkins Glen International Photo Courtesy Watkins Glen International

Nascar Map