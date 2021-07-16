Watkins Glen International hosting job fair ahead of Go Bowling at The Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, in the WGI Media Center in advance of the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR race weekend.
Applicants will be considered for positions as guest services attendants, event operations staff, event staff – cleaners, and gate staff.
Attendees should enter through Gate 2 (2790 County Route 16, Watkins Glen, NY 14891).
Job fair attendees are reminded that they will be required to fill out an application in full, and supply two forms of identification to WGI. Resumes are encouraged, but not mandatory.
2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule
- August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen
- September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix
- September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America
- October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.
2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule
- August 6 – Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen – ARCA Menards Series Race
- August 7 – United Rentals 167 at The Glen – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race
- August 7 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race
- August 8 – Go Bowling at The Glen – NASCAR Cup Series Race