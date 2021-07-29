Watkins Glen prepares for race weekend

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) – As the engines start revving and race weekend approaches many businesses in Watkins Glen are preparing for the tourists coming to the Southern Tier. Tens of thousands of people come to Watkins Glen for the race weekend. It is like the Superbowl for the area.

People swarm the hiking trails and waterfalls at Watkins Glen State Park, camp at Clute Park and Campground, and visit Seneca Lake. Craig Bond, Park and Events Manager at Clute Park says “we have been staffed up entirely to get ready, we are trying to make our park more beautiful than ever with beautiful plantings and our new events center, and our brand new splash pad. So, people are coming out, especially the little ones who are enjoying the water, not just our beach.”

The race falls on the first weekend of August but campsites are already sold out and have been for weeks now. Bond states that this is a beautiful time for people to come out and enjoy the area.

For more information on this event and everything you need to know from policies to services provided, you can visit the fan guide on our website.