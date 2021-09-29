WGI’s Printup reacts to return of Xfinity Series, loss of Truck Series

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day of good news and bad news for racing fans in Watkins Glen as NASCAR released the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series schedules for 2022.

Xfinity Series racing will be back at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 20, 2022, to start the five-to-go countdown for the conclusion of the 2022 Xfinity Series regular season. The race will also be the last chance for drivers to race on a road course as they attempt to reach the postseason.

“Having Xfinity Series back at Watkins Glen just makes our triple header all that more exciting,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “When you look at the crowd sizes that we have and just that involvement of the Xfinity Series you know, year after year, the excitement that produces is just beyond exciting.”

The one loss to WGI’s 2022 racing schedule was the Truck Series race, which returned in 2021 after two decades. Printup says the pandemic travel restrictions in place last season made it possible for the Truck Series to return to WGI, but he’s ready to welcome it back when the time comes.

“Of course we want it back again,” said Printup, “but we have to work with NASCAR and see if we can get it in the schedules.”

Watkins Glen International also announced that the ARCA Menards Series will return for the second consecutive year and will race on Friday, August 19. The series first raced at The Glen in 2001, but then didn’t return for 20 years to the historic Central New York road course before racing there earlier this year.

Printup says next year’s schedule should be exciting for the fans with the triple-header weekend.

“A lot of moving pieces but we’re happy with the schedule that we have.”

Start times and television network information for all races will be announced at a later date.