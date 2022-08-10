DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – In just a week, thousands of NASCAR fans will flood the Southern Tier for the return of Go Bowling at the Glen. But Watkins Glen International has policies in place for permitted and prohibited items to make the weekend enjoyable for everyone.

18 News has compiled lists of what is and isn’t allowed at the track on August 17 when campers arrive. Among the items you can bring are cigarettes, laptops and service animals. Like last year, the confederate flag will be prohibited, as well as selfie sticks, frisbees, drones or umbrellas.

Permitted Items

A maximum of two bags per person are allowed through admission gates. Backpacks, diaper bags, clutch bags and fanny packs are permitted as long as they do not exceed a maximum size of 18″x18″x14″. Soft-sided coolers are permitted as long as they do not exceed a maximum size of 14″x14″x14.

A combination of any of the above mentioned items will be allowed with the exception of the soft-sided coolers, which will be limited to one cooler per guest.

Sunscreen, sunblock, hand sanitizer and bug spray (aerosol, gel or liquid forms)

Pre-packaged and sealed food and beverage items in clear bag or soft sided cooler, to include alcoholic beverages (no glass containers) *unless prohibited by state law

Ice

Insulated cups –maximum size of 64 oz.

Cameras, binoculars, scanners and headsets that can be worn over the neck, belt, or carried in a clear bag

iPads, tablets, and laptop computers

Seat cushions without metal components

Cigarettes and lighters

Service animals

Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick. Flags may not obstruct any other fan’s view of event

Prohibited Items