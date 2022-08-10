DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – In just a week, thousands of NASCAR fans will flood the Southern Tier for the return of Go Bowling at the Glen. But Watkins Glen International has policies in place for permitted and prohibited items to make the weekend enjoyable for everyone.
18 News has compiled lists of what is and isn’t allowed at the track on August 17 when campers arrive. Among the items you can bring are cigarettes, laptops and service animals. Like last year, the confederate flag will be prohibited, as well as selfie sticks, frisbees, drones or umbrellas.
Permitted Items
- A maximum of two bags per person are allowed through admission gates. Backpacks, diaper bags, clutch bags and fanny packs are permitted as long as they do not exceed a maximum size of 18″x18″x14″. Soft-sided coolers are permitted as long as they do not exceed a maximum size of 14″x14″x14.
- A combination of any of the above mentioned items will be allowed with the exception of the soft-sided coolers, which will be limited to one cooler per guest.
- Sunscreen, sunblock, hand sanitizer and bug spray (aerosol, gel or liquid forms)
- Pre-packaged and sealed food and beverage items in clear bag or soft sided cooler, to include alcoholic beverages (no glass containers) *unless prohibited by state law
- Ice
- Insulated cups –maximum size of 64 oz.
- Cameras, binoculars, scanners and headsets that can be worn over the neck, belt, or carried in a clear bag
- iPads, tablets, and laptop computers
- Seat cushions without metal components
- Cigarettes and lighters
- Service animals
- Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick. Flags may not obstruct any other fan’s view of event
Prohibited Items
- Weapons of any description
- Illegal drugs
- Live or excessively loud music
- ATVs, dirt bikes, mopeds, motorcycles
- Water balloon launchers (or any other form of launching device)
- “Super soakers”
- Unregistered golf carts
- Circus tents or party tents over the size of 15 feet x 15 feet
- Awnings over 20 feet x 10 feet
- Box, rental or lift trucks, cargo vehicles or cargo trailers
- Drones/unmanned aerial vehicles
- Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size
- Any firearm
- Knives not longer than 3 inches in length when closed or longer than 6 inches in length when open
- Utility tools (multi-purpose tool) with a knife blade longer than 3 inches
- Displays of the confederate flag
- Glass or ceramic containers of any kind
- Dry ice
- Umbrellas
- Laser pointers
- Noise makers and air horns
- Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)
- Selfie sticks
- Tripods and monopods that are either solid or collapsible
- Seat cushions with metal components
- Collapsible chairs
- Wagons
- Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile
- Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates and bicycles
- Obscene or indecent clothing