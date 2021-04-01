The Golden Calf opens in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new locally owned business opened its doors to the Twin Tiers.

The Golden Calf, located at 707 South Main Street in Horseheads, had a successful soft opening Thursday. Owner Tyler Stewart, a former Horseheads High School football and basketball player for the Blue Raiders, is proud to live a dream selling high quality local and regionally produced meats and groceries.

Stewart went to culinary school out west and learned from some of the best butchers in the world. Now, he’s thrilled to bring that knowledge and expertise to the Twin Tiers. Formally the Horseheads Beverage Center, The Golden Calf strives to provide something unique to all of their customers.

“When you come in here you can find lots of local products,” Stewart said. “I’d say 90 percent of the groceries on our shelves are local and regionally produced in New York.”

From steaks, organic salads and foods, to milk made right here in New York, The Golden Calf has something for everyone who walks through the door. The Golden Calf plans to have a full bottle & can redemption center and will also provide the sale of beer in the future.

For Stewart, when the day officially began, it felt like home and the anxiety of opening day simply melted away.

“As soon as those doors opened, everything leveled right out,” Stewart said. “It just fell right back to normal, like I was meant to be here.”

The soft opening was a preview of the store’s grand opening, which will be held in the coming weeks. Below, business hours and social media information for The Golden Calf. WETM-TV wishes Stewart and The Golden Calf nothing but success in the future.