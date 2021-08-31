New York Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Minnesota

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Chris Herndon #89 of the New York Jets runs a drill during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(WETM) – The New York Jets have traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft pick compensation.

The deal was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, citing Herndon’s agent. Tom Pelissero, also of the NFL Network, reports the Vikings will send a 2022 fourth round pick to New York in exchange for Herndon and a 2022 sixth round pick.

A fourth round pick out of Miami in 2018, Herndon was one of the Jets leading receivers his rookie year with 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns. A violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy cost Herndon the first four games of his sophomore season and injuries would limit him to just one game after.

Herndon started 13 games last season with three touchdown catches for New York and is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Herndon now goes to a Vikings team that lost tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a knee injury and leaves the Jets with Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, and Trevon Wesco leading the tight end room.