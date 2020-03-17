The No Fan Game – a look back on the Enforcers season finale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers season has come to an end.

On Monday night, the FPHL announced the league would cancel the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak. Elmira finished the year in first place in the Eastern Conference having won their last ten games in a row and 24 of its last 26.

Last Thursday, in their season finale, 18 Sports takes a look back on the now-infamous no fan game at First Arena. With no fans in attendance to help stop the spread of the virus, Elmira bested Watertown on a night to remember.