The Play – Horseheads Gannon Johnston reflects on 85-yard pick six

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the play of a lifetime.

Horseheads senior lineman Gannon Johnston helped the Blue Raiders beat Binghamton on the road last week in a big way. Literally. Johnston, who weighs close to 300 pounds, picked off a pass for an interception as the defensive end. Then, what happened was something rarely seen in the game.

Johnston took off to the house for an 85-yard touchdown return at Binghamton sealing the win, 28-12. What’s perhaps more impressive, the big 6’2″ 290 pounder outran Binghamton’s quarterback and wide receiver on the return.

The interception will likely be talked about for years in Horseheads football lore, and deservingly so. But, it also sets up the Blue Raiders’ (5-1) biggest game of the year thus far. A date with Union-Endicott (6-0) looms Friday night at 7 pm in Horseheads in what will be a packed stadium. The winner will earn the Class A regular season title and a top-seed in the Section IV playoffs.

You can watch the full highlights of Friday night’s game on The 18 Sports Blitz at 11. But before that, with the help of Johnston, take a special look at what many are simply calling, “The Play.”