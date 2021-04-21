The Top 5 Elmira Enforcers goals of the season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the Elmira Enforcers prepare for the Ignite Cup Finals we look back on some of the best goals of the year.

18 Sports takes you on a special countdown of the top goals from this year’s COVID-19 shortened season. Although the season schedule was brief, it was not short of some of the best goals in franchise history at First Arena. Take a look at numbers one through five.

The Ignite Cup is a match up between the top two teams in the regular season standings. Top-seed Columbus and second-seed Elmira begin play Friday night. Game one of a five-game series starts then at First Arena, opening puck slated for 7:05 pm.