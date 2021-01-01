The Top 5 Sports Moments of 2020 – Part 2

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the best sports moments of 2020 in the Twin Tiers.

Last night, 18 Sports had part one of the top ten, now it’s time for the top five best in the region. In a year that was filled with uncertainty and schedule changes, 18 Sports put together the hallmark moments of the most challenging year of our professional lives. Check out the best moments of 2020 and here’s to 2021.

5. Corning’s Bonnie Mann gets inducted into the International Boxing HOF

4. Haverling boys and girls soccer win Section V Championships

3. Notre Dame coaching legend, Mike D’Aloisio, reveals ALS battle

2. No NASCAR at Watkins Glen International for the first time since 1986

1. Kiara Fisher starts for Syracuse basketball, leading a college surge of local talent