ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards event is back for 2022.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Twin Tiers Sports Awards returns for 18 Sports where fans can help decide the ultimate winners for the year that was in local sports. For the next month, local sports fans can vote on mytwintiers.com/sports in several major categories relative to high school, college, and professional sports with strong connections to the Twin Tiers.

Starting Tuesday, 18 Sports will provide a video montage look at each individual nomination list relating to each award. Below, a complete list of awards that will be decided. Voting ends on Monday, June 27th and make sure to watch our exclusive Twin Tiers Sports Awards show on Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm only on mytwintiers.com/sports.

o Twin Tiers Sports Highlight of the Year Presented by: Mansfield University

o Twin Tiers Sports Moment of the Year Presented by: John’s Equip Rental

o Twin Tiers Sports Team of the Year Presented by: Corning Credit Union

o Twin Tiers Sports Coach of the Year Presented by: Crystal City MotorWorx

o Twin Tiers Sports Night Girls MVP Presented by: Williams Auto Group

o Twin Tiers Sports Night Boys MVP Presented by: Williams Auto Group

o Twin Tiers Sports Night People’s Choice Presented by: Chemung Soft Water

o Twin Tiers Sports Night College Team of the Year

o Twin Tiers Sports Night College Player of the Year

o Twin Tiers Sports Inspiration of the Year

o Twin Tiers Sports Lifetime Achievement