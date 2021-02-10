The Vince Lombardi Trophy – Joe Gilbert celebrates for Bucs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The celebration continues for Horseheads Joe Gilbert and his family.

The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gilbert hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy in this special photo provided to 18 Sports. Gilbert joins some very elite company in the Twin Tiers to win a Super Bowl after Sunday’s 31-9 drubbing of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hornell native Mike Waufle won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008 as their defensive line coach. Also of note, Horseheads native Shaka Arnold won a title with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001 as a member of the public relations department.

Gilbert, in his second year as the leader of the offensive line for Tampa Bay, has spent over 30 years in the coaching ranks to earn this ultimate honor.