Three Corning lacrosse players win Naptown Challenge in Maryland

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a week to remember for three Corning lacrosse players.

Class of 2025 players Dom DiNardo at attack, defenseman Deegan Rankin, and Trey Neally at midfielder won the Naptown Lacrosse Challenge as members of Hilltop Lacrosse. The tournament, held in Maryland, showcases some of the best rising talent in the sports of boys lacrosse.

Hilltop beat Team South, 9-3, on Wednesday securing the championship.

Each player showcased helped continue a tradition of excellence in the Crystal City in the game of lacrosse. According to the Naptown Challenge website, the tournament brings elite, nationally recognized, club teams from across the country to Annapolis, Maryland to compete in a three-day event comprised of two tournament days at several field locations in the Annapolis area, culminated with a championship event at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Championship games for all four high school divisions are televised on ESPN3.

18 Sports congratulates each player on their championship win.