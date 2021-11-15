Three Elmira soccer players win conference title at Saint Rose

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a weekend to remember for three local soccer players at the collegiate level.

Elmira Express graduates and sisters, Alexus and Caylee, and Elmira Notre Dame grad Taylor Gray helped The College of Saint Rose win their conference championship Sunday. The Golden Knights bested Southern Connecticut State, 1-0, to earn the Northeast 10 Conference Championship. The eighth-ranked Golden Knights (15-1-3) will now embark on the NCAA Divison II Tournament and play an opponent to be determined.

Caylee Boorse has played in 13 games this season to go along with one goal and one assist. Sister Alexus, also a sophomore, has seen playing time in 11 games.

Taylor, a junior goalie, has played in five games on the year for the Golden Knights who are looking to continue to make school history. Stay with 18 Sports for more on the progress of each player and the team as the NCAA Tournament draws near.

(Photo: Provided)