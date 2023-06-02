CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Corning Community College softball players have added another award to their collections.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced that Corning CC”s Grace Vondracek, Jayden Hill, and Lexi Wood have earned first team All-American status, on Friday. The honors follow up a stellar season for the Red Barons, which saw the team finish as the NJCAA runner-up and win their third-straight Region III title.

Vondracek led the team with a .609 batting average and 43 stolen bases. The Odessa native earned the NJCAA Region III Player of the year for the 2nd time in her career with Corning. The utility player was a key component for the Red Barons this season, placing 2nd on the team with 64 RBIs and 3rd with 11 home runs.

Hill was impressive on the mound for the Red Barons, earning the NJCAA Region III Tournament MVP. The standout pitcher led every category on the mound for Corning with a 2.48 ERA, 177 strikeouts, 21 wins, and 1 save.

Wood served as another big bat for Corning in 2023. The Elmira grad led the team with 94 RBIs, while placing in the top four spots on the team in all other major hitting categories. The infielder posted a .486 batting average, hitting 12 home runs, and stealing 6 bases. Wood was the 2021 NJCAA Region III Player of the Year.

Corning CC will look to follow up on a great season, finishing as NJCAA runner-up, winning their third-straight NJCAA Region III title, and posted over 530 runs.