Through his lens – Charlie Berch captures college football history at Penn State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was one of the most memorable college football games of all-time.

Charlie Berch, a nationally recognized photographer from the Twin Tiers, assisted 18 Sports at Penn State’s Saturday football game against Illinois. Berch, along with over 105,000 fans strong in Happy Valley, didn’t have a clue what they would witness.

In a record nine overtimes, Penn State lost a tough 20-18 game to the Fighting Illini. The game lasted over four hours and although fans left unhappy in Happy Valley, Berch takes us to the game itself-through his lens.