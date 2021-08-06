Through his lens – Charlie Berch’s incredible run in NASCAR photography

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special feature story on one of the greatest sports photographers of a generation.

Monterey’s Charlie Berch has practically seen it all-literally. From covering Super Bowls, Final Fours, huge sporting events and more. Berch has spent time as an official photographer for the Associated Press (AP) and has been featured in several national publications, including but not limited to: Sports Illustrated, USA Today, and many local & regional media outlets.

His photos have been seen by millions of sports fans around the world. But, no weekend personifies his career more than NASCAR at Watkins Glen International. Berch started covering the classic Bud at The Glen in 1987 and hasn’t missed a race since.

Through his lens, we look back at some of the iconic images taken by Berch himself in this special feature story. Berch, who’s original passion was to one day be a part of a pit crew (something he’s also accomplished), has changed the game forever.

In a career that’s spanned nearly 40 years, we’re proud to take you on a visual ride of NASCAR at Watkins Glen with Berch himself.