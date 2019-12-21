Thurman Thomas coming to the Arnot Mall in January

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills legend is coming to Big Flats in January.

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Thurman Thomas, a legendary running back on the Bills teams who made four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990’s, will be the keynote speaker at the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Thursday, January 16th at 5 PM at The Arnot Mall.

General admission tickets are $75 and further details can be found at the Chamber of Commerce’s website at https://chemungchamber.org/

Thomas rushed for over 12,000 career yards and earned a spot on the 1990’s NFL All-Decade Team. His #34 is retired by the Buffalo Bills.

Known as a prominent leader for the Bills, Thomas will no doubt bring a unique take on Buffalo and the surrounding regions in his speech in January.

Stick with WETM-TV for more details as they develop on Thomas’ visit.