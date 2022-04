ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy day on the high school sports circuit Thursday.

Tioga baseball surged past Edison in Elmira Heights, plus, Horseheads softball outlasted Elmira. Corning girls lacrosse cruises past Ithaca and more. Check out the full scoreboard from Thursday on 18 Sports.

High School Baseball

Tioga 13, Edison 8

Horseheads 10, Elmira 2

South Williamsport 5, Waverly 3

T’Burg 12, Addison 5

High School Softball

Horseheads 3, Elmira 2

Elmira ND 17, O-M 2

S-VE 9, Waverly 5

High School Girls Lacrosse

Horseheads 16, Chenango Forks 6

Corning 13, Ithaca 6

M-E 10, Elmira 9