Tioga completes big comeback win & Ty Moffe scores season-high at The Citadel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV boys basketball playoffs began Wednesday night and Tioga did not disappoint.
The Tigers roared back from a 19 point deficit completing a comeback win, 61-51, in the first round of the Class C tournament. Tioga now advances to play top-seeded Watkins Glen on Saturday.
Also of major note, Elmira grad Tyler Moffe scored a new season-high 24 points for The Citadel in the program’s 71-67 win over Mercer. Full Wednesday night scoreboard below from more first round action.
High School Boys Basketball – Section IV Class C Playoffs
(9) Tioga 61, (8) Elmira Notre Dame 51
(4) Newfield 63, (13) Harpursville 28
(7) Candor 76, (10) B-G 36
(4) Davenport 70, (13) O-M 46
Section V Class B Playoffs
(5) Hornell 75, (12) Greece Odyssey 41
(7) Haverling 64, (10) Attica 63
(8) Arkport-Canaseraga 51, (9) South Seneca 41
NCAA Men’s Basketball
The Citadel 71, Mercer 67 – Elmira’s Ty Moffe season-high 24 points
Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69
East Stroudsburg 116, Mansfield 97 – MU’s Justice Smith just 21 points shy of setting school’s single-season points mark