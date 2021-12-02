Tioga football – a state musical montage

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The time is almost here.

On Friday, Tioga football has its chance to make school history-again. The Tigers (11-0), ranked number one in the state in Class D, will play for its second-ever New York State Championship at Noon at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse Friday afternoon.

Their opponent the state’s second-ranked team, Moriah (10-0), also sports an unbeaten record. In a battle of the unbeatens, Tioga’s explosive offense paced by one of the state’s best all-time rushing attacks, has a great opportunity to win their first state title since 2015.

To get you ready for the big game, 18 Sports takes you back on a musical journey through some of the Tigers best plays of the season. Stay with 18 Sports Friday as we’ll have a full recap of the New York State Class D Championship at 6 and 11.