Tioga football advances, S-VE/Candor wins 8-man regional

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The state playoffs are full throttle for area teams.

Top-ranked Tioga football rolled past #5 Dolgeville, 50-12, in the New York State Class D regional round Friday night in Vestal. With the win, Tioga (10-0) advances to their ninth NYS Final Four in the last ten years, something that may never be duplicated again in local football.

Dolgeville (10-1) competed early but the Tigers proved to be too much on the night behind the strong ground game paced by Emmett Wood. The standout running back scored four touchdowns on the night to lead the Tigers. Next up for Tioga, a date with Oakfield-Alabama-Elba (12-0) Friday at 3 pm in the State Final Four in Cicero-North Syracuse.

Also of major note, it was never close in the 8-man regional football final. #2 S-VE/Candor captured a perfect season (9-0) with a crushing 68-20 win over #5 Spackenkill . The Eagles stormed out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter and did not let up.

Nick Thomas rushed for 164 and three total touchdowns, teammate Devin Beach racked up 151 yards rushing and two scores.