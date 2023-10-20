ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga football cruised to a shutout win Thursday night.

The Tigers blanked Bainbridge-Guilford 56-0 extending their win streak to 35 consecutive games. Tioga, the back-to-back New York State Class D Champions, registered their second shutout win on the season.

One of the most dramatic highlights of the night was a 100-yard touchdown pass from Caden Bellis to Valentino Rossi for Tioga (8-0) early in the game. Tioga will host Newark Valley next Friday night in their regular season finale on their quest for a third New York State Championship.

In other action, Haverling lost on the road to East Rochester Ganada 26-13. But, the Rams were able to also connect on their own long distance score. Sophomore Dylan Becker picked off a pass in the Bombers’ end zone and took it back 100-yards for the score but it would not be enough as East Rochester Ganada pulled away in the end.

Full Tuesday night scoreboard below.

High School Football

#1 Tioga 56, B-G 0

East Rochester Ganada 26, Haverling 13

Towanda 55, Tunkhannock 7

High School Volleyball

Elmira 3, Corning 0

Ithaca 3, Horseheads 1