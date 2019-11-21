Tioga football ready for redemption in State Final Four

TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the state title game before the state title game.

In a rematch of last year’s New York State Class D semis, #1 Tioga (11-0) is ready for redemption against defending state champs, #2 Clymer-Sherman-Panama (9-1). Kickoff is set for Friday at 5 pm at Cicero-North Syracuse high school.

The Wolfpack ousted Tioga last season 54-19, in a game when Tioga could not keep up with the C-S-P attack from the start. But this time around, the Tigers believe they have all the pieces in place to get back to the state finals.

Tioga’s only state title win was in 2015 and the Tigers have won a staggering eight Section IV championships this decade. The blue and yellow have appeared in the state semis in each of those eight championship seasons.

Tigers head coach Nick Aiello believes the team is peaking at the right time and playing its best going into Friday’s #1 vs. #2 showdown. 18 Sports previews Friday’s battle in Cicero and Tioga has one thing on their mind, revenge.