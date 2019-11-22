Live Now
Nittany Nation Preview

Tioga football – the highlight reel

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
More Twin Tiers Touchdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time.

Friday night, #1 Tioga will battle #2 Clymer-Sherman-Panama in the New York State Class D Final Four. Kickoff is set for 5 pm at Cicero-North Syracuse high school.

The Tigers (11-0) are on a quest to win their first state title since 2015. C-S-P (9-1) is the defending New York State champs in Class D and they topped Tioga a season ago in the state semis.

All week, 18 Sports has previewed this big game. Now, take a look back at Tioga’s magical season thus far, with a musical touch.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Wrestling

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now