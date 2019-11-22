Tioga football – the highlight reel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time.

Friday night, #1 Tioga will battle #2 Clymer-Sherman-Panama in the New York State Class D Final Four. Kickoff is set for 5 pm at Cicero-North Syracuse high school.

The Tigers (11-0) are on a quest to win their first state title since 2015. C-S-P (9-1) is the defending New York State champs in Class D and they topped Tioga a season ago in the state semis.

All week, 18 Sports has previewed this big game. Now, take a look back at Tioga’s magical season thus far, with a musical touch.