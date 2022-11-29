OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga football team has one thing in mind come Saturday.

The Tigers, now (13-0) and on a 26-game win streak, eye their second consecutive New York State Championship in Class D. #1 Tioga plays fellow (13-0) team and #6 ranked Cambridge-Salem out of Section II Saturday at Noon at The JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The program comes into the finals after outlasting Randolph 41-34 last week to get here.

C-S beat Moriah 47-22, the same team who played Tioga last year in the finals. Tioga surged past Moriah 27-0 in a shutout win for the second-ever New York State title last year at The Dome. The Tigers won their first-ever state crown in 2015 and they now have the opportunity to go back-to-back.

Their opponent, C-S, won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 17.

Tioga’s offensive attack has been one of the biggest keys to an unbeaten season thus far. On the year, Tioga has racked up 591 points this season and only surrendering 165. C-S also has a strong attack on the offensive side of the ball. The team has scored 469 total points and surrendered 87 points.

C-S had four shutouts this season on defense while Tioga pitched one. 18 Sports stopped by a special practice Tuesday at Owego High School to meet with the Tigers. A team that by weekend’s end, could be a team of destiny.