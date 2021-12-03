Tioga football wins second state title

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – How sweet it is.

For the second time in school history, Tioga football won a New York State Championship in Class D. On Friday, the Tigers utilized a huge fourth quarter to blank Moriah 27-0 at The Carrier Dome.

Tioga’s previous state crown came in 2015. With the win, Tioga finishes the season with a perfect (12-0) record and forever leaves a mark in Section IV and New York State football history.

Tioga and Moriah (10-1) played a tough first half with the Tigers taking a 7-0 lead into halftime. Caden Bellis bolted for a 75-yard touchdown run for the only score of the first half in the opening quarter.

The second half belong to the Tigers. After an interception by Moriah and a potential touchdown called back on offense due to a missed lateral, Tioga took over in the final quarter.⁹

The Tigers reeled off another huge touchdown with a 51-yard pass to Gavin Godfrey putting the Tigers up 13-0 with 10:30 left in the game.

Emmett Wood then went on to score two touchdown runs from inside the ten to seal the victory for Tioga. In all, Tioga scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

The defensive effort by Tioga and the play of their offensive line will be talked about for years to come. Friday’s win was the third shutout victory of the season for Tioga.

Stick with 18 Sports for more on the Tioga Tigers winning their second-ever state crown.