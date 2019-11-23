Tioga football’s season ends in Final Four

CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga football’s magical season came to an end Friday night.

The Tigers cruised in the first half of the New York State Class D semis, but fell in the end, 28-27, to Sherman-Clymer-Panama at Cicero-North Syracuse high school.

Tioga (11-1), ranked #1 in the state, dropped their only game of the season on Friday to #2 C-S-P (10-1), the very same team that ended their 2018 year in the same round. The Tigers built a 27-13 halftime lead on the strength of the leg work by running back, Emmett Wood, the standout sophomore.

Wood scored three touchdowns to cap off his strong year, while senior quarterback Brady Worthing scored a 79-yard touchdown run for the Tigers.

The second half belonged to the Wolfpack who stopped Tioga in the tracks as they did not allow a single point in the final two quarters. The go-ahead touchdown for C-S-P was scored in the fourth quarter on a wide-open pass from Garrit Hinsdale to Brendon Ramsey.

The Wolfpack decided to go for the two-point conversion down by one and John Swabik scored on a run to the corner to the endzone. C-S-P now advances to the state title game Friday at Noon vs. Moriah at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Tioga’s lone state title was in 2015. 18 Sports congratulates the Tigers on a year to remember.