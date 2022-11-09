TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga volleyball now knows their opponent for their regional matchup in the New York State Tournament.

Tioga punched their ticket to the regional round of the NYS tournament with a 3-1 win over Alexander Hamilton in sub-regionals, on Monday. The Tigers will hit the court on Saturday at Owego Free Academy to take on Section IX’s Mount Academy.

The Eagles defeated Section XI’s Shelter Island 3-0 on Wednesday to earn their spot in the regional round.

The Tigers are eager to hit the court again following their success in their last two games, but for the Section IV Class D champions, they believe a simple philosophy will carry them a long way.

“We need to keep working hard, playing for every point, and don’t give up, said Tioga senior Reese Howey.

The Tigers will put their hard work to the test this Saturday, November 12th at Owego, as they battle Mount Academy at 4 p.m.

Stick with 18 Sports for updates on the Tigers on their quest for a state title.