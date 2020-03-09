Tioga’s Silvestri earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s now time for the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week.

Tioga 8th grader Gianni Silvestri earns this weekend’s top honor after winning his first-ever state title in Albany. Silvestri garnered the most votes on Mytwintiers.com/sports and is the final regular-season winner of the winter sports season.

18 Sports will announce the Fall Male and Female seasonal MVP awards in the coming weeks. Silvestri capped off perhaps one of the most impressive seasons in school history, by going (40-1) on the season and winning a NYS Division II title with a 5-4 decision over second-seeded Xavier Dejesus-Remch from Canisteo-Greenwood in the 99-pound final.

Silvestri becomes the youngest in Tioga wrestling history to win a state championship. 18 Sports congratulates Silvestri on winning this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week.