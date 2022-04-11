ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes are in and your voices have been heard.

The 2022 Winter Sports MVP’s on both the boys and girls side started to be revealed Monday night on 18 Sports. Thousands of votes were tallied up and the boys winner was decided without any doubt. Congratulations to Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri for earning the 18 Sports Winter Male MVP.

Silvestri won his second New York State wrestling title in Albany this season and racked up an impressive (39-1) record at 118 pounds. The Tioga wrestling team put together one of the most dominant season’s in school history earning a number one small school ranking and finishing the season at a perfect (17-0) as the best team in the state.

Silvestri will join the Female MVP winner tomorrow night when 18 Sports reveals the next award.

(Photo: NYSPHSAA Twitter)