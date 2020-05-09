Tom Brady sends special message to Baldwinsville senior

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – What if you were told you couldn’t do something?

But then, all you did was prove them wrong. Baldwinsville senior Ryan Gulich Jr. was born with Apert syndrome which causes abnormalities in skeletal development. Many medical experts believed that Gulich would have challenges finding normalcy. In time, Ryan has made an entire community believe.

And now, another person believes. His idol.

Gulich, along with the entire class of 2020, received a special message from future Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady. With the help of Syracuse sports supporter, Adam Weitsman, Brady’s video reached Gulich and inspired the entire community.

Brady, who’s won an NFL record six Super Bowl’s with his former franchise, the New England Patriots, is Ryan’s favorite player. Combine Gulich’s love for Syracuse athletics and Brady, too, this video was the perfect way to celebrate.

Ryan’s Dad, Ryan senior, is a Horseheads native who’s proud of his son and the entire B’Ville Class of 2020.

Watch this special video from Brady, courtesy of the Gulich family. 18 Sports congratulates Ryan and The Class of 2020 for their major accomplishments and the dreams they will continue to capture in life.